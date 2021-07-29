President Buhari expresses sadness over death of five prospective NYSC members

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness over the death of five prospective corps members in a road accident along the Abaji–Kwali expressway, Abuja on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The president, in a release on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined the board, management and staff of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in mourning those who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

Commiserating with the families of the youngsters, President Buhari assured them that Nigerians share their grief and would continue to uphold them in prayers through this difficult time.

He extended best wishes to all corps members on national service as well as new call-ups in various orientation camps across the country.

The president reaffirmed that the welfare and security of these young Nigerians, who have obeyed the call to serve the nation with dedication and selflessness, will remain a key priority of government, even as the sacrifices of the fallen youth will never be forgotten