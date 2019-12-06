<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Professor Emeritus, renowned poet and playwright, JP Clark, who turned 86 on Dec. 6.

The president congratulated him for vigorously working for the development of the country in writing, teaching and coaching.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was communicated through in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.

The President joined family members, friends and professional colleagues of the foremost scholar in celebrating the milestone, which had been signposted by many years of recognitions and awards, including Nigerian National Order of Merit.

He believed, as a writer, JP Clark’s poetry, drama and literary works had clearly distinguished him as a genius, whose publications inspired deep thinking and actions, especially on socio-political themes.

He saluted the Professor Emeritus, whose influence transcended the lecture theatres in Nigeria to include teaching and coaching in many universities across the world.

He added that Clark’s works had continued to leave lasting memories of discipline, focus and resilience in pursuing and sharing knowledge.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God grant JP Clark longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation.