President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Amman Jordan for Dubai, to begin the second leg of his Middle East visit.

In Jordan, he attended the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa, where he spoke on the vast investment opportunities in Nigeria and x-rayed the Boko Haram rebellion in the North east as a manifestation of lack of economic and social inclusion.

Buhari told WEF that his administration is determined to industrialise Nigeria, leveraging on the nation’s comparative advantage and recognising the private sector as the agent of growth.

He described the Middle East as a natural partner in the development agenda, urging African and the Middle East countries to focus on policies that would deliver shared economic prosperity for their citizens.

While in Dubai, Buhari will attend the Annual Investment Meeting, which opens today and ends on Wednesday.

Buhari was invited to the meeting by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rachid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, PM & Ruler of Dubai.

As a guest, President Buhari will deliver the keynote address on the theme, “Mapping the Future of Foreign Direct Investment: Enriching World Economies through Digital Globalization.

According to the organisers, the meeting is “the largest gathering of corporate leaders, policymakers, businessmen, regional and international investors, entrepreneurs, leading academics and experts showcasing up-to-date information, strategies and knowledge on attracting FDI.

The meeting also seeks to explore investment opportunities in more than 140 countries, connect businesses and countries willing to engage in sustainable partnerships with investors.

President Buhari was accompanied on the trips by Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

Others on his entourage were Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Minister of the Interior, Lt.General Abdulrahman Dambazzau.