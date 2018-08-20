President Muhammadu Buhari has directed service chiefs to beef up security in the country.

This was disclosed by the Chief of defence staff, Gabriel Olonisakin after a meeting between President Buhari and security chiefs at the presidential villa.

He stated that they reviewed security situations across the country with a mandate from the president to scale up operations to make Nigeria safe and secure.

He said “We just had two and half hour meeting with the president and commander in Chief, we reviewed the security situation across the country in all the geopolitical zones and ofcourse we made all our comments, especially the new operations in Benue, Zamfara, Taraba operation whirlstroke, and operation (Saradaji).

“We gave the extent of successes in these operation and we are to continue in this line of action in these operations.

“All the operations were reviewed and all the issues concerning the operations were dealt with. And he directed that we should continue to step up our game to ensure that the nation is safe and people go about their daily activities in a very safe manner.”

On his part, minister of Defence, Mansur Dan–Ali disclosed that the council expressed concern over the security situation in the north east.

He, however, noted that security has improved in all part of the country especially in Zamfara and Benue states and in the Niger Delta.

“This is a normal routine security briefing with Mr President, he just came back so we briefed him on all the activities we had while he was away. It’s an update of the August 2nd Meeting.

“The decision that has been taken is that we have seen that there is a lot of improvement in the security situation in the country more especially in Zamfara and Benue state and in the Niger Delta.

“In the North East we are having worrisome report, we have looked into it critically and we have taken absolute decision,” he stated.

Those in attendance were Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique; Ahmed Abubakar, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ibrahim Idris, Inspector General of Police and the Acting Director General of Department for State Services, Matthew Seiyefa.