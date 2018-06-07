Following his declaration on Wednesday that henceforth June 12 be observed as Democracy Day in Nigeria and that some heroes of democracy be given national honours, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to take immediate steps to publish the presidential order in the Federal Gazette.

A statement signed by Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Thursday said the gazette should reflect late MKO Abiola as a recipient of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (Posthumous) while Baba Gana Kingibe will be Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

The statement also said late human rights activist and lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi, is awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (Posthumous)

“The President also directed that this should be done so that the awards slated for June 12, 2018 can go on as planned,” the statement said.