President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that it’s been extremely difficult fighting corruption under a democratic setting in the country.

The President in an exclusive interview Thursday morning on Arise TV, emphasised that it had not been easy for him to fight corruption since he became a democratically elected President six years ago.

He, however, stressed that his administration had succeeded in easing out corrupt public officials without making noise about it.





President Buhari recalled that much was achieved in the fight against corruption when he was military Head of State in the early 80s “when a lot of people were sent to prisons before I was also booted out”.

He expressed concern that the local government system was almost non existent in the country as the governors had continued to starve them of funds, saying “in a situation where N300 million is allocated to local government and they are given N100 million is not fair”.