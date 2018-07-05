President Muhammadu Buhari desires the best at all times and expects his security aides to discharge their duties with professionalism and integrity.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, said this on Thursday after decorating Buhari’s Chief Personal Security Officer, Abdulkarim Dauda, with his new rank of Commissioner of Police.

Kyari represented the President at the brief event that took place inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“The President desires the best at all times and he expects that you discharge your duty with the highest sense of professionalism, patriotism, and integrity.

“He also expects that as you discharge your duty, public interest must override any other interest,” Kyari said.

He congratulated Dauda on what he described as his well-deserved promotion.

In his remarks after the decoration, the newly promoted Commissioner of Police said, “I am very grateful to God and I see this promotion as a challenge and a call to duty to give my best to my country.”

Dauda holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He also holds a Diploma in Police Science from the Institute of Leadership and Management, United Kingdom.

He enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Officer on January 1, 1985, and during his 33 years career as a police officer, he has passed through the ranks, beginning as an Assistant Superintendent of Police 1 in 1988 to a Commissioner of Police in 2018.

In the course of his career, Dauda has attended several training courses at home and abroad.

Prior to his posting to the State House as CPSO to the President, he served in different police commands and formation including the Sokoto State Command, Force CID Lagos, Katsina State Command, Lagos State Command, Edo State Command, Police College Kaduna and Kano State Command.

Born in 1963, he is married and has five children and two grandchildren.