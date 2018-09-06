President Muhammadu Buhari is on his way back to the country after a six-day trip to China where he participated in the Forum of China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), alongside over 50 other African leaders.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Mr Bashir Ahmed, revealed this via his Twitter handle.

According to him, the President’s aircraft departed the Beijing Capital International Airport on Thursday morning.

President Muhammadu Buhari departs the Beijing Capital International Airport for Abuja after attending the #FOCAC2018 in Beijing, China. pic.twitter.com/9YeoD8QzfU — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 6, 2018

Part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s last engagements in the Chinese capital before his departure was a meeting with business groups whom he asked to take advantage of the improved business environment in Nigeria and invest in key sectors of the economy.

He also solicited the assistance of the Chinese government towards the construction of the Mambilla Hydropower Project in Taraba State.

“I told President Xi that the Mambilla Hydropower Plant is Nigeria’s equivalent of China’s Three Gorges Dam, and that I look forward to him joining me for the groundbreaking ceremony in the not-too-distant future,” President Buhari had said on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.