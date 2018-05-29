President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said the commemoration of 2018 Democracy Day, which also marks the third anniversary of his administration, was a celebration of freedom for Nigerians.

He said the celebration was also an opportunity for renewed commitment by his government to keep its promise to lead Nigeria into a new era of justice and prosperity.

Buhari said this in a nationwide broadcast in commemoration of the nation’s Democracy Day on Tuesday.

“The commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day is a celebration of freedom, a salute to the resilience and determination of Nigerians and a recommitment by Government to keep its promise to lead Nigeria into a new era of justice and prosperity,” the President said in a speech that lasted approximately 25 minutes.