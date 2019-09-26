<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in New York called on the international community to come up with a global security system to ensure the total elimination of nuclear weapons.

Speaking at a high-level meeting convened by the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prof. Tijjanni Mohammed-Bande, to commemorate and promote the international elimination of nuclear weapons, he stressed the need for the implementation and enforcement of all treaties or elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

Represented by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, the President said the establishment of a credible global security system will ensure that the elimination of nuclear weapons becomes a reality.

Buhari posited that the total elimination of nuclear weapons is a catalyst to assuring global peace and security while illicit trafficking in nuclear materials is a potential threat to international security.

According to him, any use, loss or unauthorised possession of the weapons has grave economic, health and environmental consequences.

He added: “Hence, prohibiting and completely eliminating nuclear weapons remains the reasonable guarantee against their possession or usage in order to ensure global peace.

The President added: “The Nigerian government accords high priority to all global efforts towards nuclear disarmament. Nigeria is a State Party to the NPT and has always joined the other member states, including the Non- Aligned Movement and De-alerting Group to express support for the NPT as the cornerstone of the global non-proliferation regime.

“We earnestly believe that Article VI of the Treaty should be fully implemented even as Nigeria continues to fulfil her obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA). We encourage the other Member States to follow suit.

“As you are well aware, Nigeria remains committed to the peaceful application of nuclear science and technology at domestic and international levels.

“As a party to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), Nigeria will continue to engage other nations on the need for the Treaty to be taken as an important global instrument for the promotion of international disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation regime.

“It is the first legally-binding international agreement to comprehensively prohibit nuclear weapons, with the main objective of total elimination.

“As a confidence-building measure, Nigeria calls on the United Nations, as a matter of priority, to continue to engage Nuclear Weapons States to speed up their efforts in disarming and decommissioning their existing nuclear facilities and capabilities, keeping in mind that the best way to avoid humanitarian crisis, accidents, disasters and criminality is total elimination.

“Within the framework of Nigeria’s partnership with the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO), Nigeria has established a National Data Centre for the implementation of the requirements of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

“By virtue of the partnership. Nigeria was availed Capacity Building System, Global Communication Infrastructure. Data Analysis Software and requisite training.

“Apart from monitoring nuclear explosion tests, the National Data Centre has proven to be extensively useful in several other civil and scientific areas of human development, such as monitoring of earthquakes and mining activities.

“Nigeria has continued to demonstrate a commitment to international cooperation on the safe and peaceful uses of the outer space environment.

“In this regard, Nigeria is ready to collaborate with the member states in promoting Space Science and Technology.

“Going forward, Nigeria believes that our world would be better served with the development of the space economy. accessibility, promotion of space diplomacy and space society

“Nigeria looks forward to leveraging the four pillars of the Space 2030 Agenda for capacity building, improved agricultural practices, urban and regional management, weather arid climate change adaptation, educational research and development of technology.”