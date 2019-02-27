



President Muhammadu Buhari has declined assent to the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) amendment Bill, 2018.

The President, in a letter read by the House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, on the floor, stated that the amendment, if signed into law, would undermine the powers of the Minister of Petroleum.

Meanwhile, members of the House of Representatives, who resumed on Tuesday, adjourned plenary to March 12 for the final lap of their legislative term.

The adjournment on Tuesday was, however, without any formal resolution as the House could not form a quorum to pass the votes and proceedings of the last legislative day.

Dogara, who presided, called for the adjournment, citing lack of quorum as only 10 members were on the floor.

He said the adjournment was to enable members attend to political engagements associated with the March 9 governorship election.

Present among the body of principal officers were Dogara, his deputy, Suleiman Yussuff Lasun; the House leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.