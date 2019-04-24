<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday declared open the new 500-seater Lagos Theatre in Oregun, Ikeja area of Lagos State for public use.

The theatre is one the five built by the state government in line with its vision to use entertainment, arts and culture to boost the state’s economy.

The President, who arrived the venue at exactly 11:30a.m, after the inauguration was treated to a live dance performance by a young group of talented artists before taking his leave.

In his remark, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode said the construction of similar theatres in Igando, Badagry and Epe, all of which had been completed and ready for unveiling, was meant to harness the potential in the sector and also create employment for youths in the state.

Ambode said that the state was more than ready to take the driving seat for the development of tourism, arts and entertainment in Africa.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Steve Ayorinde, said that infrastructural development, regeneration of old and creation of iconic attractions for entertainment, arts and culture enthusiasts were some of the methods used by the state to boost economic activities and improve domestic tourism.

President Buhari will also be at the Oshodi Interchange for a facility tour and check out of the new 820 new buses to kick start the Lagos Bus reform initiative, as well as open the newly constructed 10-lane Airport road, before departing for Abuja, NAN reports.