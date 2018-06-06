President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday directed that henceforth, the nation’s Democracy Day will be holding on June 12 of every year, as against the current arrangement where the ceremony holds on May 29.

Buhari has also resolved to honour the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola, with the highest National honour, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.

Dear Nigerians, I am delighted to announce that, after due consultations, the Federal Govt has decided that henceforth, June 12 will be celebrated as Democracy Day.

We have also decided to award posthumously the highest Honour in the land, GCFR, to the late Chief MKO Abiola. pic.twitter.com/VyYftmvWKA — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) June 6, 2018

The President disclosed these in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists.

2/

Chief Abiola’s running mate, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, is also to be awarded a GCON. Furthermore, the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, tireless fighter for human rights & democracy, & for the actualization of the June 12, 1993 elections,will be posthumously awarded a GCON. pic.twitter.com/C8JXVgtZbz — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) June 6, 2018

He said he reached the decisions after due consultations.