President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday directed that henceforth, the nation’s Democracy Day will be holding on June 12 of every year, as against the current arrangement where the ceremony holds on May 29.

Buhari has also resolved to honour the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola, with the highest National honour, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.

The President disclosed these in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists.

He said he reached the decisions after due consultations.

