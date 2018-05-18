President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said cross-border crimes posed more challenges to the people and governments of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, sub-region.

President Buhari who stated this when he received letter of credence from the Ambassador of Guinea-Bissau, Mr. Henrique Andriano Da Silva at the State House Abuja, said his administration will continue to work with ECOWAS countries to ensure stability in the sub-region.

According to him, “ECOWAS is doing its best, and as you know, Nigeria is fully involved in the process of restoring stability in Guinea-Bissau.”

The President said the relationship between Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau had always been healthy, noting that as the country regains its stability there would be more room for improvement.

President Buhari, who also received the Letter of Credence from the Ambassador of Thailand, Mr Wattana Kunwongse, said Nigeria and Thailand had a lot to share in the ongoing effort to diversify the economy, with focus on the agricultural sector.

He said, “Our relationship has been very long and very commendable. We appreciate the help we get in agriculture from Thailand and we will keep working together.”

In his remarks, the Ambassador of Guinea-Bissau said his country remained grateful for all the support it received from Nigeria during the prolonged political crisis.

“We are very grateful for your commitment to ensure peace in Guinea-Bissau and your soldiers have been in our country to ensure stability.

“Under your leadership and guidance, we believe the economy will recover and the entire country will be strengthened,” he said.