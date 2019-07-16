<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday declared that those criticising insecurity in the country are not patriotic.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had on Monday written open letter to President Buhari criticising insecurity in the country among other challenges.

But receiving the National Executives of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) in the State House on Tuesday, the Buhari without mentioning the name of Obasanjo, said that those criticising the isolated cases of insecurity in the country are not patriotic Nigerians.

According to him, every country around the world are facing one security challenge or the other.

He pointed out that there are new challenges of banditry and kidnapping around the globe.