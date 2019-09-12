<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday explained why he created new ministries and merged others.

He created the ministries of Police Affairs, Power and the Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs and merged the Ministry of National Planning Ministry to Finance.

The Power Ministry was created out of the Ministry of Power, Works & Housing.

Presiding over the maiden Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, the President said: “To enhance service delivery, we decided to restructure some functions which led to the creation of new ministries to achieve our goal of economic diversification and inclusive growth.

“For example, we merged the Ministry of Finance with that of Budget and National Planning, we also created a ministry for humanitarian affairs and disasters management and social development to fully institutionalised our various interventions that support some of the poorest and most distressed citizens of our country.

“Furthermore, we split the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and Ministry of Transportation and Aviation to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our infrastructure delivery programmes and projects.

“On security, keeping in mind the need to improve on our achievements we created the Ministry of Police Affairs with the purpose to oversee the development and implementation of strategies that will enhance Nigeria’s internal security in synergy with other security and intelligence agencies, this will include supporting the re-establishment of civil authority in the liberated areas of the Northeast.

“We also created a new Ministry of Special Duties & Inter-Governmental Affairs, this ministry will manage key projects and initiatives of the presidency.

“The minister’s role will include coordinating of multi-agencies and inter-ministry functions as designated by the President.”

Opening the weekly meeting, Buhari urged the ministers brace for the challenges of delivering the Next Level mandate to the citizenry. He reminded them that his administration cannot afford to fail Nigerians.

Reminding them of the oath they took three weeks ago, he urged them to give selfless service to the nation.

The President said: “Let me make a few remarks at the maiden Next Level Federal Executive Council Meeting. The safety, security and prosperity of Nigeria’s 200 million people are our responsibility, we must not fail them.”

The President said that Nigerians voted for him on February 23 to accomplish three major areas of securing the nation, diversifying an inclusive economy that will end poverty and fighting corruption.