President Muhammadu Buhari says Senate President Bukola Saraki’s acquittal at the supreme court shows the country’s judicial system is “working”.

The supreme court had on Friday dismissed the false assets declaration charges against Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The apex court had upheld the earlier ruling of the CCT that the senate president has no case to answer.

A court of appeal ruling ordering Saraki to return to the CCT — where he had earlier been acquitted — had prompted the senate president to proceed to the supreme court.

Reacting on Saturday, Buhari said the development shows courts in the country are effective and “should be allowed to do their job.”

“I have seen many instances where individuals and groups seek the destruction of the judicial institution in the foolish thinking of saving their skin, instead of going through the painstaking process of establishing their innocence,” Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, quoted the president as saying.

“In the case of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, I have seen him take the tortuous path of using the judicial process. He persevered, and in the end, the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, says he is not guilty as charged.

“This is what I have done in the three elections in which I was cheated out, before God made it possible for me to come here the fourth time I ran for the office.”