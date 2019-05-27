<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday charged the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to keep filled assets declaration forms safe as those facing corruption charges now will come after him in 2023.

He made the remark when he and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were receiving fresh assets declaration forms at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

CCB Chairman, Prof Mohammed Isa, led the team including Barr. Murtala Kankia, and Dr. Emmanuel Attah.

Buhari said: “I am very pleased that you are here, I assure you I will quickly fill this form and dispatched it back to you so that at the end of 2023, I believe there are a lot of people that will like to take it back on me.

“So please, make sure you keep it safely because there are people who believed they shouldn’t be questioned which they are being questioned and some of them are already in trouble.

“I expect them to fight back and this is one of the instruments. So I hope you will keep it.”

The President also disclosed he was meeting the group for the first time since their appointment.

He said: “I have never met you before. I thank you for accepting to be in this very important institution and I thank you very much for serving me my forms which I must fill constitutionally before my second term of office.

“I think we cannot over emphasise the importance of your office because Nigerians are notorious for cutting shortcuts in serving and account public responsibilities and we are trying to impress our nation and the world that this administration is based on accountability.

“It is only institutions like you that will bail us out from the efforts that we have been making to make sure that people in public office do not abuse that public office and that those who come in and those that are leaving certain positions make sure that they hold the integrity of the office and of the country generally,” he stated

The CCB Chairman said: “Mr. President we are very much grateful for this honour done to us and we want to assure you that we will do our work with every sense of honesty.

“Secondly, we want to congratulate you for winning the 2019 general elections and for the inauguration that is forthcoming on 29, May.

“Mr President, as part of the constitutional requirements, there is need for every public officer – President, Vice, Minister, members of the National Assembly to swear in his assets declaration and liabilities in compliance with paragraph 11 sub 1 of the part 1 of fifth schedule to the constitution.”