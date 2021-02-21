



President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zinox Technologies, Leonard Stanley Ekeh, as he celebrates his 65th birthday.

The president, in a release issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, warmly congratulated Ekeh as he clocks another year on February 22 and joined family, friends and business associates to celebrate with the renowned investor, whose interest in technology has brought great pride to the country.





The president hailed Ekeh for the courage to explore a path that was least travelled before launch of his computer manufacturing brand in the country, setting up a technology company, with clear global relevance and standard that completely repositioned markets, and encouraged a new entrepreneurial chain, particularly among young people.

He believed the investor’s interest in digital technology and e-commerce also energized public and private institutions to look inward for solutions in education, health and business, with many customized and tailored applications that readily cater for the needs of customers, patients and governments.

The president, therefore, prayed for good health and longer life for the visionary businessman.