President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated all the 2019 Nigerian pilgrims over the successful completion of their hajj rites and the Eid-el-Kabeer celebrations.

Buhari also condoled with families, government, pilgrims and Hajj officials over the death of some pilgrims in this year’s exercise.

The chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Mr. Abdullahi Muhammad, represented the President at the occasion in Muna on Monday.

The President called on the pilgrims to intensify prayers for Nigeria to overcome all its socio-economic, political and security challenges.

In their address of welcome, the chairman, Kano State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Shaykh Abdullahi Pakistan; and the Secretary, Muhammad Danbatta, expressed satisfaction with NAHCON’s performance in this year’s hajj.

They particularly commended NAHCON for “meeting the yearnings and aspirations” of Kano State pilgrims in the areas of accommodation, transportation and other facilities to ease their hajj rites.