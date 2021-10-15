President Buhari congratulates newly elected NUJ executives

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on the outcome of its seventh triennial delegates’ conference which saw the re-election of Chris Isiguzo for a second term in office as president.

In a statement, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, said from the outset, President Buhari had made it clear that “press freedom is an irreducible minimum in a democracy that would flourish,” but noted, however, that such freedom must be used responsibly.

Considering the formidable role the media play in shaping and influencing the course of events in any society, the president reminded the NUJ leadership that the country would continue to look up to their members “for fair, balanced and objective journalism.”

He urged the media to forge greater unity in the union, engage in productive dialogue to resolve any issue inimical to the progress of the association.

“The president assures the newly elected executives that this administration will uphold and unrelentingly safeguard the watchdog role provided for the media in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement read.