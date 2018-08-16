President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday extended his good wishes to a former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President said he recognised the important contributions Odili has made to the development of his immediate community, home state, the Niger Delta, the nation and humanity as a physician and third governor of Rivers State.

The statement read, “As a statesman and Knight Commander of the Order of St Sylvester in the Catholic Church, the President appreciates Sir Odili’s role in fostering peaceful and harmonious environment in the wider Niger Delta region through peaceful engagement and meaningful dialogue, in line with this administration’s commitment to peace, stability, and development in the region.

“As family, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers gather to celebrate Dr. Odili’s milestones and achievements, President Buhari prays God Almighty to sustain him with continued good health and fulfillment in the coming years.”