President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on his emergence as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The President, in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, expressed delight that Dr. Fayemi’s choice was by consensus, indicating the degree of confidence reposed in him by his colleagues.

He urged the new chairman to see his election as a unique opportunity to forge a deeper harmonious and fruitful working relationship not only with the Federal Government, but also with other arms and tiers of government.

He stressed that the focal objective of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at all times ought to be the higher interest of the people of this country above partisan, political, religious or regional differences.

President Buhari expressed the readiness of the Federal Government to support the Forum to realise its laudable objectives.

The President, while wishing Gov. Fayemi a successful tenure, commended his immediate predecessor, Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara State for his leadership as chairman of the NGF.