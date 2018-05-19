President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday congratulated human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), on his 60th birthday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President said he joined family members, friends and professional colleagues of the lawyer in celebrating “the milestone, which has been marked with honours and awards for forthrightness and advocacy for the good of every Nigerian.”

The President commended what he described as Falana’s sense of patriotism over the years.

He also lauded the lawyer for his advisory roles to leaders, institutions, and governments, especially on the value of good governance.

“As the legal luminary turns 60, the President believes his antecedents have been most exemplary and commendable in advocating for a better life for the poor and underprivileged.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant the human rights lawyer longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the country,” the statement read in part.