President Buhari congratulates Elumelu Foundation on 2021 entrepreneurship programme

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday commended Tony O. Elumelu, founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), for his remarkable vision in training, mentoring, and funding entrepreneurs from every African country.

The president in a statement issued on Friday by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, said Nigeria remains very proud of Mr Elumelu, a global icon, whose business and philanthropic interests continue to create opportunities for growth and development not only in Nigeria but Africa as a whole.

“I would like to specifically congratulate the Tony Elumelu Foundation on this extraordinary humanitarian act of funding 4,949 entrepreneurs!

“I am particularly pleased that this year alone, the Tony Elumelu Foundation will fund 1,522 Nigerian entrepreneurs from all the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory of the Federation. This unifying act by a private-sector leader is commendable and worthy of emulation by others”, the President said.

President Buhari noted that entrepreneurship and youth empowerment are important components of his administration’s goals.

He said, “we believe that they are the key to the future and recognize that by empowering our youth, we will build businesses that in turn sustain our economy.”

The president also congratulated the beneficiaries of the 2021 Tony Elumelu Foundation, unveiled in Lagos this Friday, November 12, on the accomplishment; wishing them “all the best in the future.”