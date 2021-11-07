President Buhari congratulates Attah Igala on coronation

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the government and people of Kogi in celebrating the investiture of Attah Igala Kingdom, Alhaji Matthew Oguche, commending the four Ruling houses for a choice most befitting and reflective of the values of the revered tribe.

In a congratulatory message by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja, President Buhari felicitated with sons and daughters of Igala Kingdom, at home and diaspora, for the processional coronation of the royal father.

The president expressed the hope that the traditional ruler would carry on the good works of his predecessors in upholding and promoting age-old cultural icons, most significantly the betterment of the domain.

President Buhari noted as the historic event unfolds in Lokoja, the importance of the procession to national heritage, with the confluence state serving as a reference for elevating the beauty of Nigeria’s history.

The president said he looked forward to working with the Attah Igala, ”whose throne has over the years turned a repository of wisdom and truth, counselling many leaders at state and national levels, and providing strong advocacy for unity and civic responsibilities.”

He prayed for the wellbeing of the Attah Igala, and the wellness of his domain.

In a similar development, President Buhari has rejoiced with Pauline Alao, wife of the first Chief of Air Staff in Nigeria, Col Shittu Alao, as she turns 80 on November 7, 2021.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, saluted the courage and resilient spirit of the celebrant.

He noted with delight that Alao had not allowed the circumstances of her early deprivation to derail her passion for caring for the less privileged in the society, thereby giving them a better lease of life.

He commended Alao’s large-heartedness and humanitarian activities, particularly as exemplified by the support she offers to widows, as they struggle with their unfortunate situation.

President Buhari joined family and friends to pray that God would bless her with ”good health and prosperity to enable her carry on the good works for which she is being widely celebrated.”