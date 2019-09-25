<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, on his election as the Primate-elect of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) by the Episcopal Synod of the Church.

The President’s congratulatory message is conveyed via a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The President also felicitated with members of the Anglican Communion in Nigeria on the successful election of a new spiritual leader, who will by the grace of God direct the affairs of the church for the next ten years.

President Buhari appreciated the role of the Anglican Church in promoting interfaith dialogue, peace, stability, education and social welfare in the country.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The president said he counted on the Primate-elect, “To continue propagating the qualities that epitomise the ministry of Jesus Christ, who taught his followers love, compassion and humility.”

He also commended the outgoing Primate of the Church, His Grace, the Most Rev’d Nicholas Okoh, for his dedication, service and leadership, recounting the invaluable support the Buhari administration had received from the Church.

The President wished Ndukuba, who is at present the Bishop of Gombe Diocese and Archbishop of Jos Province of Anglican Communion, a successful tenure as he begins a new phase of ministry as the fifth Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).