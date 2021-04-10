



The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Saturday quoted President Muhammadu Buhari as sending good wishes to Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on his birthday.

He said the President specifically lauded Dangote for the role he has been playing to lift the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians, describing him as a ‘corona warrior’.

Shehu disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘President Buhari salutes Dangote on birthday, commends his exemplary efforts during pandemic’.

Although the statement was silent on his age, Dangote, born on April 10, 1957, turned 64 on Saturday.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Aliko Dangote on adding a year to his age, describing him as a key partner and a “Corona Warrior” who continues to show consistent faith and belief in our dear country.





“In a statement commemorating the birthday of Africa’s leading philanthropist and industry giant, President Buhari said the pandemic has placed enormous strain on many nations, but in our case, due to the support and cooperation of citizens like Dangote who display great empathy and sacrifice to mankind in their own ways, the burden has been made somewhat lighter for the citizens and the government.

“He also commended the President of Dangote Group for giving wings to the aspirations of many youngsters and professionals in Nigeria and the rest of the continent, urging him to continue to do more.

“President Buhari added that these exemplary efforts will go down in history and will be remembered by future generations.

“He wished him many more years of healthy life and service to nation and humanity.”