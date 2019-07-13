<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over the death of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin.

While praying that God would comfort her family, the President directed security agencies to fish out the killers.

Initial reports on Friday claimed that she was killed by suspected herdsmen.

But, the Presidency, in a statement conveying Buhari’s condolence, said, “The deceased was reportedly shot Friday along the Kajola-Ore road, in Ondo State, by those the police described as armed robbers.”

The statement was signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

It added, “The President prayed that God will comfort Pa Fasoranti, and give him the fortitude to bear the grievous loss.

“He also directed security agencies to swing into action, and bring the hoodlums to justice in the shortest possible time.”