President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Plateau State over the demise of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Qatar, Mr Abdullahi Bawa Wase.

Ambassador Wase died on Friday night after being ill for a while.

The President also extended his condolences to the family members, describing the news of his death as shocking.

He, however, commended the roles played by the late Wase in conflict resolution efforts in the state.

He said that before his appointment as Ambassador, he (Wase) was prominently involved in community peace activism.

President Buhari prayed to that God forgives the sins of the late Ambassador and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.