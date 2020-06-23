



President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Minister of Education, Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili, and her entire family over the passing of her mom, Mrs Cecilia Nwayiaka Ujubuonu.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Tuesday said the president urged Ezekwesili, her family and all associates of the late mom, to find strength in the good works of Mrs Ujubuonu, “whose testimony of reverence for God, and service to humanity continues to resonate.”





President Buhari condoled with the grandchildren of the late businesswoman, and members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, knowing they will particularly miss her counsel and guidance, garnered from years of working hard to raise a disciplined and focused family.

As the family mourns, the President prayed that the almighty God will comfort them, and grant peaceful rest to the soul of the departed.