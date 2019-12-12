<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of 67 soldiers in Inates, western region of Niger Republic, near the Mali border.

A State House Press release by Buhari’s media aide, Mr. Garba Shehu, noted that the president expressed shock and sadness over the “heinous and despicable attack by terrorists” that reportedly crossed over from neighbouring Mali.

Buhari expressed his regime’s solidarity with the government and people of Niger Republic.

The release added, “Stressing Nigeria’s strong condemnation of this terrorist act, President Buhari reaffirmed the resolve of his administration to continue working closely with countries bordering the Sahel and the Sahara, as well as international partners, to defeat the roving terrorists creating havoc in the sub region.

”On behalf of myself, the government and people of Nigeria, I send our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, the government and the people of Niger Republic following this dastardly attack.

”We offer prayers for the repose of those murdered and for the safe recovery and return of those who are still to be accounted for.”

Meanwhile, 34 soldiers were yet uncounted for as of Press time.