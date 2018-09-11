President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the government and people of Nasarawa State over the tragic gas fire incident which killed 10 persons on Monday.

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

The president, who was briefed about the scale of destruction of life and property, expressed grave concern over the high toll in the incident.

He consoled the bereaved families and appealed to the state and federal authorities and well-meaning persons in the state to ensure that the best medical assistance was provided to the injured persons.

“I wish that this kind of tragedy never happened to any part of the country,” he added.

The explosion occurred at a gas plant close to a petrol station, destroying vehicles and several shops.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) confirmed the incident which happened at in Lafia-Makurdi road.

Mr. Usman Ahmed, the Acting director at SEMA, said agency was investigating the incident.