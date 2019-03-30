<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condoled with Governor Abubakar Bagudu and entire people of Kebbi state over the death of the governor’s younger brother, Alhaji Faruk Bagudu, who died after a brief illness at 56.

President Buhari also condoled Governor Bagudu over the death of Alhaji Bala Sakaba who was the former Secretary to the State Government and Alhaji Muhammad Danteni Yellow, who was a member, House of Representatives, representing Shanga, Yauri, Ngaski federal constituency.

The federal government delegation to the condolence was led by the Minister of interior, Alhaji Abdulrahaman Dambazau, FCT Minister, Alhaji Musa Bello, and Minister of Justice, Alhaji Abubakar Mallami .

Dambazau said ”President Buhari extends his condolence to the people of the state and Governor Bagudu over the death of his younger brother Alhaji Faruk Bagudu and other elderly statemen, Alhaji Bala Sakaba and Alhaji Muhammad Danteni.

“Mr. President is supposed to be here but due to national issues and commitment, he could not make it; that is why he delegated us to be here on his behalf” he said.

He added that the incident was a great loss to the nation, state and their families of the bereaved, praying that the souls of the departed rested in peace .

Governor Bagudu thanked the Presidential delegations, and prayed to God to grant President Muhammadu Buhari long life, good health as well as peace and unity in the country.

The governor’s brother Faruku Bagudu, died on March 7 at his Birnin Kebbi residence on after a brief illness at the age of 56.

Until his death, he was the Managing Director of Jihab Communication Limited.

He left behind one wife and four children.