



President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the families of persons killed in the Nigerian air force plane crash.

The Beechcraft KingAir B350i had crashed on Sunday at the Abuja airport, with all seven personnel on board dead.

The aircraft was said to have crashed after reporting an engine failure en route Minna, Niger state capital.

In a statement, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, said the president is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened by the fatal crash of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft on Sunday in Abuja that claimed the lives of seven personnel,” Adesina said.





“On behalf of the Federal Government, President Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and colleagues of those who died as a result of this tragedy.

“The President joins the Nigerian Air Force, the military and other Nigerians in mourning the unfortunate loss of the dedicated and courageous personnel, who died in the line of duty.

“President Buhari notes that while investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, the safety of the Nigerian airspace remains a key priority of the government.

“He prays that God will comfort the bereaved families and nation, and grant the souls of the departed peaceful rest.”