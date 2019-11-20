<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday condoled with former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, over the death of his close aide, Alhaji Umar Pariya.

The President said he was touched by the loss, praying God to give Abubakar strength to bear it.

“I received the news of the death of your close aide, Alhaji Pariya, with a heavy heart.

“It is very touching to lose such a personal aide of many years. May Allah grant you the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

‘‘May Allah grant his family the strength to absorb the impact of this death forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds in the hereafter”, Buhari said in a statement by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja.

Abubakar had contested the February 23 presidential poll against Buhari and lost in the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Not satisfied with the outcome, the former VP and candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, approached the courts to challenge the victory of Buhari.

However, Abubakar lost the case at both the tribunal and the Supreme Court.