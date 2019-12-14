<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of four aid workers by members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Four out of the remaining five abducted aid workers of Action Against Hunger (AAH), an international non-governmental organisation (NGO), were reportedly killed on Friday.

The insurgents blamed their action on an alleged breakdown of talks with the federal government.

Reacting in a statement by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, Buhari said the defeat of evil by good is inevitable “no matter the pyrrhic victory evildoers seem to win” .

The president commiserated with the families of the deceased and reiterated his administration’s commitment to “beat evil” in the country.

“The President feels saddened by the claimed development, and commiserates with the family and loved ones of the aid workers, who had offered themselves to serve humanity at grave risks,” the statement said.

“The aid workers had been abducted near Damasak, Borno State, in July, and had been held despite all efforts to secure their release, till their alleged execution.

“Evil will always be defeated by good at the end of the day. Whatever seeming victory evil records, eventually rebounds on the evildoer.

“We are resolved to beat evil in this land, and we remain unrelenting till we achieve it.”

Buhari asked all insurgents to lay down their arms, and rejoin humanity.