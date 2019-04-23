<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of some Christian youths during an Easter procession Sunday night in Gombe, and the reprisal killing of the law enforcement officials allegedly responsible for the incident.

Describing the violent actions as “very unfortunate,” the President extended condolences to the families of the victims, while wishing the several injured speedy recovery.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the president joined the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Gombe State chapter, and the State Government in appealing for calm.

Buhari also decried the reckless driving as well as “quick resort to self-help and mob action.”

“We must always be mindful of the peaceful action of others while resisting the urge to take the laws into our hands notwithstanding the gravity of provocation,” he said.

The President commended the leaderships of the police and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for steps taken in bringing the situation under control, and promising further investigations into the sad incident.

President Buhari prayed Almighty God to comfort the bereaved families and grant rest to the souls of the departed victims.