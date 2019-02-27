



President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of the victims of the latest bandits’ attacks in Sokoto and the inter-communal conflict in Kaduna State.

He warned that mass murder of innocent people by criminals would be met with full force.

Buhari, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, said: “The death of one innocent Nigerian is no less important than the death of a hundred.

“It is a matter of time before these murderous gangs of criminals meet their Waterloo.”

He added: “The criminals cannot be lucky always because the law will ultimately catch up with them and deliver justice ruthlessly.”

“Let no group of outlaws doubt the will and resolve of my administration to confront criminals who have no iota of regard for the sanctity of life.”

He also reassured Nigerians that their security remained a top priority of his government.

The President said: “Our security personnel are being trained, retrained, motivated and provided with essential equipment in order to improve their capacity to respond to our security challenges.”

He prayed that God Almighty would grant rest to the souls of the unfortunate victims of the killings in Sokoto and Kaduna States.