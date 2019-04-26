<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned a state-of-the-art primary school named after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Maiduguri, Borno state, on Thursday.

The Yemi Osinbajo Primary School is one the completed projects by outgoing Borno governor, Kashim Shettima.

The President also commissioned a huge boarding primary school for children orphaned by Boko Haram.

The school, which is named after him, is located at the Baga road by-pass in Maiduguri.

He also named projects after former Borno governors, Ali Modu Sheriff and Mala Kachallah.

Other projects commissioned by the President on his one-day visit include Industrial layout located in Njimtilo, Borno State University also located at Njimtilo and the Legacy Gardens Housing Estate named after Zanna Mustapha, a former late deputy governor of the state.

Others include ten Kilometres road in Pompamari; Aliko Dangote Mega Primary School and a General Hospital project.

After the commissioning, President Buhari commended Governor Shettima for the Mega Primary schools constructed for children orphaned by Boko Haram.

He expressed hope that the orphaned children will surely get quality education and brighter future with the educational facilities.

“I am pleased to be in Borno state on a state visit. I sincerely appreciate the good people of Borno state and as well commend your loyalty and support at all times.

“Since my arrival in Borno state, I have commissioned different projects. I am highly impressed by Governor Shettima’s unique approach towards establishment of educational centers particularly at the primary level.

“As demonstrated by Governor Shettima, it is essential to give priority attention to primary school education in order to ensure formidable education at the tertiary level in line with international best practices.

“Borno state focusing on education is very imperative due to the peculiar security challenges posed by Boko Haram terrorists whose ideology is against girl child education.

“The terrorists in their crusades of malice against girl child education abducted Chibok Schoolgirls in Borno and Dapchi Schoolgirls in Yobe state and unfortunately, some of the girls are still in captivity but we won’t give up on them.

“As I have always said, as a Nigerian and as president, I assure all that we will do the needful to ensure that all Nigerians whose loved ones are in the hands of the Boko Haram terrorists regain their freedom”.