Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Sunday visited some of the sites where President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to commission some projects in the area on Monday.

The Governor was at the proposed site for the University of Transportation, Daura, where Buhari will perform the ground breaking ceremony for laying the foundation of the school.

The university, which is to be constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), is located near the Airforce Base, along Daura-Kano road.

Masari also inspected the 28 kilometres Randa-Doguru-Gallu-Kwanar Gwanti-Shargalle road billed for commissioning by the President, as well as the on-going rehabilitation of Dannakola-Rijiyar Tsamiya-Fago road.