<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has just commissioned the 2019 National Security Strategy to tackle security challenges in the country.

The event took place at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Commissioning the strategy document, Buhari said its main objective is the “achievement of a safer and more secure nation.”

He explained that the new road map was a product of elaborate discussions between all security organs and Ministries Departments and Agencies of the government.

Prior to the commissioning, the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno, gave the highlights of the new strategy, which was reviewed from the first one issued in 2014.

“The focus of today’s strategy is multi-dimensional and it’s to guarantee the safety of human lives.

“The approach is comprehensive and looks at how agencies will collaborate to guarantee security for our country”, he stated.

The leadership of the National Assembly, service chiefs, ministers and heads of MDAs attended the event.