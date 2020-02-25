<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned the Industrial Hub to mark the Third Anniversary of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Ondo.

Speaking at the occasion, Buhari commended Akeredolu for his landmark in the state.

“Let me start by congratulating the Governor and the people of Ondo for this laudable project. I am confident this project being here will utilise job creation for youths and enhance economic development in the state,” he said.





The Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub has Automobile Assembly Plant, Paper Mill Factory, Textile Company, largest Cassava to Ethanol Factory in Nigeria, as well as the country’s first MDF Factory that produces high-density fibre and marine boards.

The commissioning is part of 11-day activities to mark the third-year anniversary of the Governor Akeredolu administration.

In related news, The President is now on his way to commission Ore Flyover Interchange.