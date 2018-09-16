President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned an erosion and flood control project in Akpene Eket, Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

The project is one of the 26 federal government ecological intervention projects for the second quarter of 2017.

Represented by Okey Enelamah, minister of industry, trade and investment, the president said his administration is committed to ensuring fair treatment for all parts of the country.

He expressed the federal government’s resolve in tackling the issue of flooding and other ecological challenges across the country.

“From the visit to the remediated sites, I am happy about the quality of work done and the takeaway is that this government is a ‘doing government’, committed to project completion,” the minister was quoted as saying in a statement released by Bisi Daniels, his strategy and communications adviser.

“Also, the approval of this project by Mr. President is a testimony of his Administration’s promise not to allow any part of the country suffer neglect, irrespective of geographical location or political consideration.

“The administration is focused on rebuilding and modernizing strategic national infrastructure to spur economic growth and development; a viable and sustainable way of increasing jobs, and improving living standards.”

He also implored the communities to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drainage channels to help the project achieve its purpose.