President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend commissioned the completed flood and erosion control works at the Alex Ekwueme University Teaching Hospital (AEUTH), Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The project would check flooding and gully erosion menace within the hospital and its environs.

Commissioning the flood and erosion control work, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion, advised the staffers and patients in the teaching hospital and indeed, people within the neighbourhood to always avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the water drainages so as not to endanger the environment.

The minister recalled that before now, the negative impact of flooding and gully erosion in this part of the country, particularly on the teaching hospital could not be overemphasized, adding that the federal government intervention had brought huge relief to the Teaching hospital which has for a very long time been stressed by these ecological challenges.

He said the completed flood and erosion control work at the Teaching Hospital which was later handed over to the hospital management, was executed by the federal government through the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) for the benefit of the teaching hospital and its environs.

He said that having successfully completed the project, the living standard of the people in the community and its environs would be enhanced, according to Onu, stressing that “This would at the same time reduce dangers to lives and properties associated with erosion and persistent flooding that had been experienced here in recent times.”

He added that to further consolidate on the gains of this giant stride, the federal government’s execution of these projects across the country also “demonstrates the sincerity of purpose of the Buhari-led administration towards entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry.”

“We’ve seen the tremendous benefits which this project has brought to this hospital. By recovering many hectres of land, which can be used for expansion projects in the hospital for the benefit of the entire humanity,” Onu said.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Emeka Ogah Onwe while expressing gratitude to the federal government, however , pleaded with government to assist the hospital with the provision of TC scan, which was lacking in the hospital.

“We are in very much need of TC Scan. If we a patient here, we take such person to Enugu for TC scan.

We are doing transplant. We have six states around us. Last two months, we had a patient from Liberia. The other time, we had patients from Cameroon,” Dr Onwe said.

The CMD used to occasion to debunk the recent report in a section of the media alleging the outbreak of Lassa fever in Ebonyi State, insisting that no such incident occurred any where in the state.

“There’s no outbreak of Lassa Fever. It was a misinformation. Even if there’s Lassa fever, the patient will be treated,” he said End

The contractor who handled the project, Engr. Funsho Fadipe recalled that before now, the area was water logged but was later addressed within over 2,000 metres where alleviation work was done.

Fadipe added that over three hectres of land had been reclaimed from gully erosion which devasted the pace for a long time.

He said the completed work has added value to the entire outlook of the hospital, noting that the drainage has channeled rain water and flood to the proper place.