President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, commissioned a 32-kilometer road constructed by the Katsina State Government for easy evacuation of farm produce in the state.

The road, Shinkafi-Yandaki-Gafia-Abdallawa-Dankaba traverses 15 communities in Katsina and Kaita local government areas of the state.

The commissioning of the project, which was awarded in October 2017 and completed in April this year, was witnessed by locals who trooped out to witness the event.

In his remarks, Buhari commended the Katsina State government for embarking on the project, saying it is in line with the change agenda.

He said apart from easy movement, the road will improve the social life of the people of the area.

Speaking during the commissioning, the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, said aside the 32km road, the president will, tomorrow, commission two others.

He said his administration had completed 13 inherited road projects and that 44 others were at various stages of competition.

“The construction of the 32-km-road has cost the state government N3,362,292,219.25. Similarly, the 38km Fargo-Katsayal-Kwasarawa-Jirdede-Koza road and 22km Kwanar Sabke-Dan’aunai-Ruwan Kaya road cost N1,909,827,028.49 and N2,601,552,756.77 respectively. These last two roads are envisaged to be commissioned by Your Excellency, God willing,” he said.