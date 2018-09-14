President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Chief Ralph Obioha over the passing of his wife, Lady Ego Beatrice, who will be laid to rest on September 15.

The President’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari joined professional colleagues of the late accountant, her community members, women associations and friends in mourning the matriarch of the Obioha family.

He enjoined the deceased’s children to uphold the legacies of love, kindness and honesty their mother left behind.

He acknowledged Lady Obioha’s strong support for her husband as he journeyed into the onerous task of promoting democratic governance in Nigeria.

The President believed she translated her love for the family into national service, especially in making so many sacrifices after her husband went on exile.

The president prayed that the almighty God would accept the soul of the departed and comfort the family she left behind.