President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday commiserated with his former running mate, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on the demise of his mother, Abigail.

Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said the President commiserated with the General Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly in a telephone conversation.

He urged the cleric and the Bakare family to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived long enough to witness the enormous successes achieved by her children.

“The President called on the bereaved family to uphold the cherished ideals of community service, kindness and generosity associated with the matriarch of the Bakare family, who died on May 5, 2018, aged 108,” the statement added.