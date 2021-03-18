



Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on a convoy returning from a weekly market in Niger Republic’s Tillaberi region in which many citizens were killed.

No fewer than 53 traders were reported to have been killed when gunmen in South-Western Niger intercepted a convoy retuning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village in the Tillaberi region, which is near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso.





Buhari, in a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, extended his condolences to families of victims and all citizens of the neighbouring country.

Buhari said Nigeria would continue to stand by all its neighbours in the fight against terrorism.

He said the mass killings underscore the enormous security challenges facing Niger Republic as they prepared to inaugurate their new President, Mohamed Bazoum and indeed the entire sub-Saharan region.

He stressed the need for the sub-region to work more closely to end the scourge of terror.