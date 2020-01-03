<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Pa Adama Aduku, the oldest surviving soldier of the Nigerian Army and World War 11 Veteran, who passed on at 101, as a soldier’s soldier and an epitome of honour.

The President said this in a condolence message he issued over the death of the Pa Aduku earlier in the week.

The President, in the statement signed by Femi Adesina, his special adviser on media and publicity, commiserated with friends and associates of the war veteran and Kogi State government on the loss, believing that the virtues of hard work and loyalty to the flag that he lived for will continue to be promoted.

President Buhari commended Aduku’s strong spirit and commitment to statehood, especially for actively participating in the 2019 Nigerian Army Day celebration and other activities of the Nigerian Legion.

The President prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.